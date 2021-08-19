Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,740,600 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 26,631,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,621,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

BDRBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bombardier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

BDRBF stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

