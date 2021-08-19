Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 508,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $32.55. 553,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.