Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Reduced by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 1.6% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $1,742,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 21.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Booking by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $12.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,074.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,203.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 206.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

