Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 714.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 729.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4,132.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 24.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,086.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,203.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.59, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

