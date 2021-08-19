BOOM (BOOM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $87,052.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $87,052.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.77 or 0.00863296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00106143 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,659,273 coins and its circulating supply is 778,628,541 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

