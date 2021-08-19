Boosted Finance (BOOST) Achieves Market Cap of $332,813.45

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $5.56 or 0.00011756 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $332,813.45 and approximately $59,576.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00056661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00146652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00149904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.14 or 0.99728401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.04 or 0.00915510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00701699 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

