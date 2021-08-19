BOScoin Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $4.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.