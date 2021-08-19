Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $676.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $676.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $673.50 million and the highest is $678.60 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $666.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.13. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

