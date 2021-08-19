Bounty0x 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $53,696.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $274,868.88 and $53,696.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00861975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00106312 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

