Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 3,964 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 114.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,130,000 after acquiring an additional 576,430 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Brunswick by 57.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,699,000 after buying an additional 239,542 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 141.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after buying an additional 200,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $15,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BC opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.27.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

