Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in AutoNation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 16,576 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total transaction of $1,942,872.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,164,349.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AN. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

NYSE AN opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.11. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $125.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

