Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 46,269 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,972,000 after acquiring an additional 178,336 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $42,257,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $21,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $18,131,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.71. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.