Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 60,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 718,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,711,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

OMC stock opened at $72.96 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

