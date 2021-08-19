Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $197.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.88. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

