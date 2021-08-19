Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,141 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $196,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,690,000 after acquiring an additional 436,899 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Shares of OC stock opened at $92.67 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $63.03 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

