Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $162.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.18. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.62.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.