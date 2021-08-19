Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in AGCO by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in AGCO by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 299,987 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in AGCO by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $134.10 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $158.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

