Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,604,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7,871.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.