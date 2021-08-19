Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SLM by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.39.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

