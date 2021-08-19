Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after acquiring an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J stock opened at $133.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

