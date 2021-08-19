Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.78 Million in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNX opened at $123.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.38. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. increased their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock worth $3,502,882 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

