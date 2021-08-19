Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,858 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 94,479 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,979,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $220.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.06 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

