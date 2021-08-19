Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,945,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $3,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $253.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $283.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.33.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

