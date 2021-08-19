Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

