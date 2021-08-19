Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 51.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $85.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.80. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

