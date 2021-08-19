Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,874 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Avnet by 3,515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after purchasing an additional 622,362 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

