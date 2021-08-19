Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 6,821 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

