Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 7,484 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 634,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

ABC opened at $118.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.04. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,765. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

