Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $123.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

