Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 133.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 30.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,782,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

