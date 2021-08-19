Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

