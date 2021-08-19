BOX Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $4.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.28 or 0.00569299 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001109 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.