Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $194.26 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $142.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.83.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

