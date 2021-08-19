BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC set a $23.76 price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s payout ratio is currently -76.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $5,316,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 735.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 1,220.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 26.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in BP by 5.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.