Bradford D. Whitehurst Purchases 6,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,117,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,479,645. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

