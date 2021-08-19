Bradford D. Whitehurst Purchases 6,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,117,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,479,645. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.50.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
