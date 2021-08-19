Brambles Limited Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brambles in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brambles’ FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BXBLY opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.97. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

