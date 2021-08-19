Bread (BRD) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Bread has a market cap of $18.43 million and $1.34 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bread has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.84 or 0.00872793 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047690 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

