Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €86.12 ($101.32). Brenntag shares last traded at €85.82 ($100.96), with a volume of 154,786 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion and a PE ratio of 28.81.

About Brenntag (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

