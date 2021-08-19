Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.28 ($94.45).
Several research firms have weighed in on BNR. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
BNR opened at €86.80 ($102.12) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €81.58. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).
Brenntag Company Profile
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.28 ($94.45).
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
FRA BNR opened at €86.80 ($102.12) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €81.58.
Brenntag Company Profile
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.
See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.