Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.28 ($94.45).

Several research firms have weighed in on BNR. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

BNR opened at €86.80 ($102.12) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €81.58. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

