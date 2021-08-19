Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,505 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

BFAM stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.82. The company had a trading volume of 170,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $125.95 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

