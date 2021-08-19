Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.24.

Brinker International stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,581.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

