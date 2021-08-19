Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.24.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE:EAT opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,581.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Brinker International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Brinker International by 91,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.