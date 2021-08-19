Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.84% from the stock’s current price.

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of EAT opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.56. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,581.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

