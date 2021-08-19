Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $60.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Brinker International stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2,581.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $48,204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

