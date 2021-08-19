Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,765,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

