Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.56 on Thursday, hitting $473.53. 1,376,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $476.18. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

