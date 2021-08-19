Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 824,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,750,000 after purchasing an additional 551,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,719,000 after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $14,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,437. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.