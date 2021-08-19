Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Antares Pharma also posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%.

ATRS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

ATRS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $654.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.