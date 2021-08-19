Brokerages Anticipate Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will post sales of $45.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.53 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $32.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $163.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $165.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $189.51 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $191.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLP. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

CTLP stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $694.04 million, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

