Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post sales of $147.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $149.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $583.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $581.10 million to $585.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $597.83 million, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 474,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth about $19,205,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $654.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

